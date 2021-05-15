ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted Thursday to take the first steps toward getting up to $13.4 million in federal money for infrastructure.
Mayor Matthew B. Perkins said the situation is still developing as the city heads toward its budget planning cycling for the next year.
The fiscal year 2022 budget cycle will begin July 1.
The funds are expected to come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which has $350 billion set aside for state, local, territorial and tribal governments. Of that money, $45 billion has been set aside for municipal governments.
The funds are supposed to be put toward public health, mitigating economic impact made by the virus, loss of public sector revenue, premium pay for essential works and infrastructure, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The commission voted Thursday to authorize Perkins to submit any and all documentation required to secure the funding.
Perkins said the city will likely put the money toward infrastructure, such as water lines, sewer lines, roads and sidewalks.
The payments will likely stretch over fiscal years 2022 and 2023, as the Treasury Department is releasing the funds in two separate payments to local governments.
The issue right now, according to City Manager Mike Graese, is waiting on clarification as to what constitutes infrastructure as defined under the act.
“We're waiting on these key questions to get clarified from the federal government, to see if we can use these funds towards capital projects,” Graese said. “Using these funds will require us to be exact and completely documented for auditing purposes.”
Right now, according to Perkins, the city's finance department is working on hemming those details out.
“It looks like the President has one idea on what infrastructure is and Congress has another, so we're waiting on guidance from the Treasury Department,” he said. “I assume that we're on the right track with the projects we have going on in utilities and roads.”
As the city government begins to start budget planning, Perkins said the commission will have a better idea in the coming weeks as to how this money will fit into the budget.
Since Ashland is listed as an entitlement city — just one of nine in the state — under the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Perkins said monies will be guaranteed to the city.
“We will not be competing with anyone for the dollars, because we are automatically receiving the funding because we're an entitlement city,” Perkins said. “This helps us out compared to other cities in the state.”
With aging pipes on the minds of the public, Perkins said Ashland will “use the money responsibly” if it’s given the green light to put it toward utilities.
