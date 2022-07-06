ASHLAND Librarians will descend on Ashland next week when the Kentucky Association of School Librarians will have its state conference at Ashland Middle School.
It’s the first time eastern Kentucky has been the site of the gathering in at last 20 years, KASL President Deidra Bowling-Meade said. “This is the first time for Ashland,” the librarian at Paul G. Blazer High School said. “I’m proud of eastern Kentucky. We have a lot to offer in the state and I wanted to showcase that to the state librarians.” The president of the organization chooses the location of the convention, which is usually his or her hometown.
The theme of the event stresses Bowling-Meade’s desire to share eastern Kentucky’s attractions: Ken-Tucked Away Treasures.
But it’s not all fun and games. Topics of discussion will include the relevance of the works of Jesse Stuart.
“There is a lot of talk about Stuart: Whether he is relevant anymore, should be take his books out of the collection,” she said. “A lot of young people don’t appreciate the importance of his works.”
Stuart will be the focus of day one, which will be Monday, when attendees will experience a performance of “A Penny’s Worth of Character,” followed by a visit to Greenbo Lodge and W-Hollow.
Tuesday will include an array of vendors, sessions, visits from local authors and a display of playground equipment.
Flatwoods native Rhonda Bell, currently a librarian at Western Hills High School and a member of KASL, said librarians are required to earn 24 hours of professional development credit each year.
“It’s rare to find librarian-specific development, so we host our own professional development to make sure the needs of librarians are being met,” Bell said. “We are constantly learning new things or refining what we already knew in an effort to be the best we can be for the upcoming school year.”
She said two years ago, she was president of the organization but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was virtual. She said she expects about 200 from across the state from public and private schools will attend.
Offering helpful information is the ultimate goal, Bowling-Meade said.
“The point of everything is for them to take away from each experience something they can take to their own libraries,” she said. “I believe we’re the core of the school, because we impact each child and we can get resources for each part of the curriculum, not just English and social studies, but math and science and whatever resources are needed.”
The schedule:
Monday
9 a.m. — Jesse Stuart Drama Group will present “A Penny’s Worth of Character.”
10 a.m. — Road trip to Greenbo Lodge and W-Hollow; lunch a Greenbo Lodge.
6 p.m. — Kentucky Association of School Librarians Awards banquet at Delta Hotel with Joe Castle, author of “Ashland Tragedy” to speak.
Tuesday
7 to 8 a.m. — Registration and breakfast.
9 to 9:15 a.m. — Opening Session with author panel including Tim Callahan, Robert Gipe and Heather Henson.
9:20 to 10:05 a.m. — Session I.
10:10 to 10:55 a.m. — Session II.
11 to 11:45 a.m. — Session III.
11:45 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. — Lunch.
1:15 to 2 p.m. — Session IV.
2:05 to 2:50 p.m. — Session V.
2:55 to 3:45 p.m. — Closing session: Kentucky Story Tellers, business meeting, door prizes.
7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Playground with recent technology on display.
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Vendors, including Kentucky authors.