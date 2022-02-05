ASHLAND An Ashland teen plans to compete in the Miss Kentucky Teen USA pageant next month and she's using various means for raising funds for her expenses and for charity.
Lyndsi Watts, 14-year-old daughter of Terry and Leah Watts, has a GoFundMe account to help her generate the money she needs to pay registration fees and purchase gowns. While that fundraiser will end Feb. 6, her mother said another on Facebook will pick up where the GoFundMe leaves off. It will be a calendar-style fundraiser.
In addition, her uncle, chainsaw artist Travis Williams, is working on a carving that will be raffled or auctioned; half the money will be donated to a children's hospital, a cause close to the eighth-grader's heart.
"She loves children and says, now, she wants to be a cardiothoracic surgeon," Mrs. Watts said.
The Ashland Middle School student got interested in the pageant after seeing information about it on Instagram.
"She looked into it and submitted an application to the organization," Mrs. Watts said. "Within a couple of days, she got an email saying she was accepted."
When she was a little girl, she participated in Winter Wonderland of Lights pageants, Mrs. Watts said, and she has been active in Ashland Regional Dance Studio and Ashland Youth Ballet, as well as Dance Masters of the Bluegrass.
Lyndsi Watts said she enjoys being involved with her community.
"I am involved with my schools Junior Beta Club and enjoy participating in community service projects. For example, I volunteer at my dance studio in assisting the younger dancers with my instructors," she wrote in her GoFundMe statement. "Our Junior Beta Club is involved with assisting in raising funds for services throughout our community. In the past, we have participated in the AARF Stride for Strays 5k and raised funds to help support families in need. I love giving back to my community as they have given so much to me."
The pageant will be March 25 and 26 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset.
For more about the Miss Kentucky Teen USA pageant, visit misskentuckyusa.com/.
To view the GoFundMe, gf.me/v/c/tql/miss-kentucky-teen-usa-pageant.
"Competing in this pageant would mean so much to me in getting to represent my hometown. I would like to represent the love, kindness and inspiration I have grown up in," she said.
