ASHLAND Family members of a missing Ashland teenager are asking for the public’s help in locating their boy.
Tishawn Parsley, 14, was last seen April 8 in Ashland, at around 8:45 p.m. walking west in the 3400 block of Central Avenue. Parsley, who is multi-racial (Black and white), was described wearing a multi-color hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, red shorts and gray and white Van slip-on shoes.
At one point following his last sighting, Parsley was believed to have gone to the Garden Roller Rink, but was not found there when checked.
Common spots Parsley is known to frequent is the Ashland Town Center and the YMCA. He is known to play basketball and lift weights.
Parsley is approximately 5-foot-9 and 135 pounds.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Ashland Police Department at (606) 385-3273 or Private Investigator Salvatore A. Grasso at (859) 592-4200.