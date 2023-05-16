ASHLAND Laura Beth Stanfield, daughter of Troy and Robin Stanfield, was selected to attend The Kentucky governor’s School for the Arts in instrumental music, piano.
A junior at Ashland Blazer High School, Stanfield has studied private piano for 11 years with Lori Hughes. There were 1,303 applications submitted to the program; 512 students accepted, 21 students were selected to study piano, and only one student was selected from the county of Boyd.
The GSA program that began in 1987 has expanded to include 512 students in 2023 sessions.
The tuition-free program will take place during two consecutive three-week sessions with students divided into each. Both sessions will be at the University of Kentucky