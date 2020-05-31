The STEM students at Ashland Middle School are dedicated to making an impact and enriching their community. In a matter of days, their hard work could have the same effect on their school and classroom yet again.
The class were one of 20 national finalists in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. Emily Aliff, Nathan Woolery, and Samuel Tibbitts, all eighth-graders, presented the team’s project to a panel of seven judges over the internet. The five national winners will be announced on June 4 and each school will receive $100,000 dollars in technology equipment. The contest received over 3,000 entries.
“It’s so exciting,” said John Leistner, a former teacher who is now a technology specialist and faculty advisor at the school. “It was so different. We had three students in three different houses having to coordinate a three-minute speech then seven minutes of questioning on a video camera.”
“To watch them pull that off, I was just so amazed at the job they did,” he added. “Barriers and obstacles have gotten in the way due to the situation that we are because the pandemic. They have fought through it the whole time.”
The class project consisted of three components. They designed a chair to assist mobility-impaired students navigate stairs while escaping an emergency in a multi-floor building. The students developed an app to track and locate students inside the building if they encounter trouble while evacuating and made a kit to assist teachers and administrators in helping minimize student distress during an emergency issue.
Leistner said the kit includes weighted blankets, noise-cancelling headphones and light-eliminating glasses.
“In the process, we had talked to the head of our student services at Ashland and we also talked to the Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities,” Leistner said. “We found out that when we were just thinking about kids with mobility issues, there are also students with what we term “invisible disabilities.” You can have asthma. You can have epilepsy. Strobe lights can cause epilepsy seizures. When alarms go off and you have all that noise and bright lights in those rooms, it could immobilize a student.”
The STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students have already received $50,000 dollars in equipment after they were named national finalists in March. The class already is familiar with success. They won the national contest making a device to help emergency workers safely pick up discarded hypodermic syringes in 2018. Last year they were state winners for their project to help veterans seek benefit and service information.
They also competed and earned a state title in a contest with the Student Technology Leadership Program through the Kentucky Department of Education.
“The students may not realize it now, getting put into this spotlight, they are going to have that experience,” Leistner said. “When they get into a job interview, they are going to be ahead of other people. We have presented before different area schools, a panel of experts and the board of education. It’s all helped expand the scope of this project.”
Aliff started the STEM program when she was in the sixth grade. She said she has loved it ever since and was fascinated by this current project.
“It started as a problem-based learning exercise,” Aliff said. “Mr. Leistner took us up to the top of a staircase with a wheelchair and said, ‘In case of an emergency, how would somebody get down with no power?’ From that point on, it opened our eyes up to this real-world problem that was happening. We started working on a solution to that problem.”
The eighth-grader said the feedback from parents and experts was greatly appreciated and aided their research in developing their project. The chair is a device with a wheeled assembly on each side that can slide under a wheelchair or allow a student with crutches to sit on it and allow them to get down stairs.
The kit and the app can also help emergency personnel at the scene.
“It will help track and locate the student,” Aliff said. “You can open the app and it will show if they are injured or on in a wheelchair. Our app will be able to tell where they are in the building, their schedule and when first responders arrive, they will be able tell if the student is still in the building or if they have evacuated. They are not going in blind.”
The students were originally scheduled to make their national pitch in New York City during the first week of April. It was eventually canceled and changed to a virtual presentation.
Leistner said the altered schedule presented a challenge. The students adapted well as they adjusted to the new format. He was impressed with their performance. They meet all the time restrictions and the kept the judges engaged during questioning.
Samsung even brought in marketing and education department executives to inquire about the class project.
“With WebEX, they can set up where you can be a panelist or you can be a viewer,” Leistner said. We had a whole slew of people watching the presentation. The questioning was intense, but they were very interested in the project. The students did as good a job as they could do under those circumstances. I’ve been on cloud nine since (Wednesday).
“They grew so much during this process. These students just matured so much and approached this like professionals during this time.”
The team consists of 20 students and each contributed their talents to the project, according to Leistner. He said the expanded NTI days and middle school teachers have aided the comfort level of students and the success of their project.
“The teachers are having to use the computer a lot more,” Leistner said. “Our teachers at the middle school have been very creative in coming up with their lesson plans and not having the kids just sit in front of a computer. I have been impressed with how our staff has challenged the students with new ways to present material. I sure that has made a difference.”
Aliff said she was disappointed that the class could not go to New York City, but she was pleased they could still present and express the importance of their project.
“It was not as nerve-racking as I thought it would be,” Aliff said. “It was calm and it was great to get to share the project with multiple people. We want it to help as many people as possible. Not at lot of people knew about this issue. It was amazing to tell more people about it.”
The class wanted to make an important impact in the lives of others with their design. Aliff believes it also has made a lasting impact on the students, as well.
“This has been a real interesting experience,” Aliff said. “When Mr. Leistner told us about it, it really opened all our eyes to the real problem here. It’s been amazing to engage in competition, finding a solution to this problem and to share this project with other people. This could potentially save lives one day and it’s really nice to think about that.”
