ASHLAND The City of Ashland has set up a coordination center for residents seeking assistance from the cold and reporting outages throughout the city.
The Coordination Center will be a one-stop shop for folks looking for assistance to the warming shelter at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center, report pipe breaks and trees in the roadway.
The number for the center is (606) 385-3119. If there is a busy signal, try again. Emergency, of course, should be referred to 911.
City Manager Mike Graese said the city has set up the center to manage information to handle the influx of calls. Graese said the move is an effort to both “coordinate our efforts internally as a city and externally with what the county Office of Emergency Management.”
As of early Wednesday afternoon, Graese said 20 people were transported via the city buses to the county warming center located at 15605 State Route 180 in Catlettsburg. The bus system will operate 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on a call-in basis. The number for that is either (606) 393-1801, (606) 393-1842 or (606) 385-3220.
In addition, the city noted the Salvation Army is offering shelter to the homeless at 2212 Carter Avenue in Ashland. Their number is (606) 329-2874.
Three pipe breaks had been reported and were undergoing states of repair, according to Graese. He also said the city is “making good progress” on two pump stations that went down due to the storm. So far, there’s been some reports of no water pressure.
In a press release sent out late Wednesday afternoon, the city stressed the water treatment plant is not being shut down and is operating business as usual.
Utility issues can be reported at (606) 385-3332 between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emergency utility issues can be reported after hours at (606) 385-3200.
Street blockages can be reported at (606) 385-3170.
Governor in county
Gov. Andy Beshear visited the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center on Wednesday afternoon. At the request of Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney earlier this week, Beshear called on the National Guard to assist in the Ashland area as everyone dealt with the latest ice storm and its fury.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins was among several elected officials present, joining Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins, Chaney, Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods and Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day. Also present were KSP Trooper Shane Goodall and Brett Mattison, the president and COO of Kentucky Power.
“They are all working hard together to get power restored to you as fast as possible,” Perkins posted on Facebook. The tree damage is widespread and they now report over 2,000 Kentucky Power employees working on this. Eastern KY is strong and we will get through this together.”
Power update
According to Kentucky Power, nearly 37,000 customers were still without power as of Wednesday evening.
With more snow in the forecast — 4 to 7 inches expected — power outages will likely occur as the wet snow or ice will stick to the already-existing ice on trees and other surfaces, according to AEP.
Crews made significant repairs on Wednesday, and crews restored approximately 5,000 customers, stated Kentucky Power’s release.
More than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors are working on service restoration. Crews from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee are assisting the power company and its business partners.
While Kentucky Power is attempting to provide accurate estimated restoration times, assessment of damage — which could get worse with this latest storm — must be nearly complete in order to do so.
In Boyd County, 16,000 customers are still sans power, as of Wednesday evening.
The rest of the breakdown is as follows: Breathitt 725; Carter 6,000; Floyd 575; Greenup 1,490; Johnson 2,000; Lawrence 7,600; Leslie 355; Magoffin 1,600; Martin 800; and Perry 1,000.
Greenup and Carter warmth
Greenup County and Carter County have warming centers open as well.
Call (606) 262-2634 in Greenup County.
In Carter County, New Beginnings Church in Grayson, First Christian Church, Three Pine Church and Gospel Light Baptist are serving as warming centers.