Ashland Blazer High School’s administration has self-reported a potential violation of KHSAA Bylaw 16, the school announced on Friday.
Ashland made the decision based on communication between boys basketball coach Jason Mays and a parent of a non-enrolled eighth-grade student, according to a school press release.
“The student did not enroll in our school, but we felt that a report of the incident to the KHSAA was necessary and appropriate,” said Ashland Principal Jamie Campbell in the release. “The matter has also been addressed internally with the coach. Although specific disciplinary action cannot be discussed, measures have been put in place to prevent future potential violations of KHSAA rules. Our district values its positive relationship with the KHSAA and is committed to ensuring that all coaches and staff abide by all KHSAA bylaws.”
KHSAA Bylaw 16 states the following (in part): “A pupil (domestic or foreign) at any grade level shall not be recruited to a member school of the KHSAA to participate in athletics. Recruiting is defined as an act, on behalf of, or for the benefit of, a school, including impermissible contact, which attempts to influence a student to transfer to a member school to participate in athletics, including the offer of improper benefits not available to all members of the student body.”
