ASHLAND With the injection of $14 million from the American Rescue Act and a low-interest $11 million bond, 2021 was a pivotal year for a “generational shift” in Ashland, according to City Manager Mike Graese.
While reviewing the city’s 2021 accomplishments report — presented on Jan. 13 to the city commission — a few words kept popping up among department heads, such as “investment,” “change” and “shift.”
The report is available for the public’s perusal on the city’s website. It’s got all sorts of goodies for the statistically inclined, such as the number of dead animals picked up by the waste collection department (364, nearly 70 more than 2020), the quantity of weddings along the riverfront (2), and a list of interns hired by the city (5).
Here are some big takeaways from 2021:
Keep the water flowing
For readers with decent memories, it’s pretty well-known that the federal money invested into Ashland will be spent 100% into the water and sewer lines, a move Finance Director Tony Grubb said was smart due to the ever-changing regulations and standards on how the money ought to spent.
“It’s a pressing need in this city,” Grubb said. “So that’s a good reason to invest in it. But it’s also a pretty safe bet that this is one area the feds wanted us to spend the money.”
And that money is already seeing good use in the Utilities Department. Mark Hall, the director overseeing water treatment, distribution, waste water collection and waste water treatment, said an emphasis in recent years by the city commission is already starting to “bend the curve” in terms of the amount breaks per 100 miles.
The report states in 2021, 78 leaks occurred per 100 miles of pipe, as opposed to the 2020 report’s 83 per 100 miles. City crews replaced 5,209 feet of line in 2021, as opposed to a little more than 3,000 in 2020.
While that might not seem like a whole lot, Hall said the focus of water distribution is to focus on the customer impact of the leaks. For instance, a leak on a side street 2-inch line might cut service for 10 households, but a leak on the 24-inch line running under U.S. 23 could dry out half the taps in the city.
Hall said supply chain issues in getting materials held up large-scale projects to address the major pipes in the city — as of Friday, Hall said there’s a contractor on standby waiting on the parts to install new piping on Belmont to create redundancy in water flow in case of a catastrophic failure on the main line coming out of the water plant.
Water production saw an uptick in 2021, with 3.095 billion gallons of drinking water produced, as opposed to 2.779 billion in 2020. The big takeaway there, Hall said, is the improvements currently being buttoned up at the water plant are already paying off.
“We produce about 9 million gallons of water a day, but that plant is supposed to have a capacity of 24 million gallons,” he said. “We didn’t know if we could meet the standard of 17 million gallons that the state set, but now we know we could go wide open with it and pump out 21 million gallons if we need to.”
Waste Water Treatment, which is in the engineering stages for a complete overhaul at the plant, saw a slight dip in treatment on sewer water, but an increase on hauled waste from the dump. The waste water is essentially season-dependent — since it’s a combined sewer system, the amount of water treated can fluctuate based on the amount of rain in a given year, Hall said.
Sewer lines were replaced at roughly the same clip as in 2020 (2,461 feet in 2021 to 2,634 feet in 2020), while major pipes were lined on Winchester, Greenup and Auburn Avenue. Hall said one important note there is that all that work was done by city crews, not contractors.
Speaking of city crews, who can forget the great abyss that opened in front of the city building last year? Hall said the highly public response by not just the waste water collection crews, but all facets of the city work force, shows the “all hands on deck” mentality of the city.
Beauty and the Blight
A huge feather in the cap for Community and Economic Development Director Chris Pullem is the amount of condemned properties getting torn down throughout the city. In 2021, the city commission dedicated more funding for the program, which saw 12 properties torn down, 22 under contract for teardown in 2022 and dozens more on the list.
“The city commission came up with a mission to clean blight in this town and they gave us the tools to make it happen,” Pullem said.
Code violations saw a decrease in 2021, from 3,751 in 2020 to 3,271 in 2021. That was due to the supply chain, Pullem said.
“It was a weird year, but because it was hard to get materials to fix violations, we didn’t issue any for a portion of the year,” he said. “So it was kind of a weird year on that.”
And that’s with a lot of staff turnover in the department this year, too — despite all that, the department still won a high-performing agency rating from HUD, the sixth year in a row. Pullem said if the department can win a seventh award, that will be big news because the turnover really came toward the end of the year with the departure of Lorraine Woolery to the Ashland Fire Department.
City Engineer Steve Cole also had a busy year, despite being a man down in the Engineering Department. Cole said the two biggest accomplishments his department got in the books were getting bids back for the teardown of 1401 Winchester Ave., aka the Ashland Oil Building, to make way for a new convention center attached to the Delta Hotel.
Getting the final award on the bid is still under way, with the commission possibly voting on it at the next meeting, Cole said. Alongside that, the feasibility study on traffic circles and rear-angled parking on Winchester were also completed, another improvement to the downtown, he said.
“These are big projects coming down the pike,” Cole said.
The parks department saw a flurry of activity this year, with the commission investing thousands into new playground equipment, Central Bark at Wendell Banks Park, pavilions and more. Graese said it goes to the show how seriously the commission is taking addressing quality of life in the city, ensuring citizens have good facilities to recreate.
Amber Berry, superintendent of parks, said she is particularly proud of the inclusive playground set to open in the spring. While the equipment was installed in 2021, she said its still awaiting the rubber ground (they need a week with consistent temperatures above 40 degrees) and to pour a concrete walk for access.
While there’s no one sitting there with a crowd counter seeing how many folks take a jog in Central Park (although Tony Grubb can be found there on quite a few sunny afternoons), one way of seeing a return to normalcy is with the rentals of various facilities.
In 2020, only 18 weddings happened at Central Park, 27 rentals were done at the activity room and the log cabin was rented 11 times. In 2021, 34 people said their vows at the park, there were 66 rentals at the activity room and there were 35 rentals at the log cabin.
The bandstand and Dawson Pool saw the biggest jump in rentals — in 2020, they saw five and zero rentals, respectively. In 2021, that jumped to 35 events at the bandstand and 36 rentals at the pool.
While not at pre-pandemic levels, Berry said she thinks 2022 will see more rentals, especially as there are more improvements to the parks.
“I think when we get those two shelters built, there will be a lot of family reunions being booked,” she said.
While that’s some high-flying stuff, at waste collection and the streets department, the men and women kept at the day-in-day-out task of keeping the streets clean, the pot holes patched and the trash cans empty.
Trash collection was down a little, from 9,872 tons in 2020 to 9,750 tons in 2021 — Public Services Director Jack Hunter said that’s a result of the recycling program reopening over the summer. About 500 more customers were added to the system, mainly businesses and apartment buildings, Hunter added.
During the ice storm of 2021, the streets department had to perform snow and ice removal and pick up 300 trees from the road, a monumental task, according to Hunter.
“That was probably our biggest accomplishment of the year,” he said.
Keeping it safe
Speaking of the ice storm, the Ashland Fire Department saw the highest calls for service volume in February 2021, coming in at a whopping 349. Overall, calls for service were up last year, from 1,963 in 2020 to 2,147 in 2021.
Chief Greg Ray said as building standards get better and overall education about fire prevention becomes more widespread, the fire department has seen fewer structural fires than when he first joined the service. However, with events like the ice storm or the flash flooding in Russell, Ray said the fire department has had to widen its skills and capabilities.
“If it’s not a police matter, they call the fire department,” he said. “We do anything from saving stuck animals to responding to flooding basements. While we don’t do transports, we do arrive on scene for medical calls.”
Paid, full-time departments are slim pickings in eastern Kentucky. Along I-64, there’s not another one until Winchester. Heading south on U.S. 23, the next one is in Pikeville. The idea of a do-it-all fire department is a necessity, due to limitations with mutual aid across state lines, Ray said.
“We’ve received and given mutual aid to Ironton and Huntington, but it gets tricky,” he said. “A lot of times, we may have to respond and get things under way and wait for the manpower to come out of Lexington.”
But the fire service gets along fine in the area — Ray said his department and the local volunteer fire houses dotting the countryside of northeastern Kentucky have each other’s backs.
“We help them and they help us,” he said. “It’s reciprocal.”
Part of that Swiss Army knife approach to fire and rescue is the new rescue truck the department received in 2021 and a grant for a new pumper tanker awarded in the calendar year.
On the law enforcement side, APD Chief Todd Kelley reported calls for service were roughly the same between 2020 and 2021, pegging at around 23,000.
In terms of drastic statistical rises, Kelley said the number of vehicle crashes increased by 14% over 2020, up to 757. However, injuries and the number of people injured slightly dipped.
Kelley said there are a multitude of factors in any police statistic, but the quantity of crashes is likely attributable to more people getting out and about following the waves of COVID-19 crashing. He said as one wave ended, more people would come out on to the roads, thus driving up the number of crashes.
While, for many, COVID-19 seemed to be less of a factor in daily in 2021, Kelley said his officers have to deal with it on a daily basis.
“They’re out there enforcing the law, so they have to be out in the public,” he said. “They run that risk every time they go out there. But we are still here to maintain law and order in this community.”
People and money
The common denominator among all these accomplishments boils down to having the workforce to execute it and the funding to pay for it.
Overall, the city saw 38 new hires, primarily from the work force furloughed in 2020 during the height of the COVID lockdowns, while 52 seasonal employees were hired and five interns were taken on. In 2020, there were only 13 full-time hires (again, mostly furloughed employees), 19 seasonal workers and nine interns.
But manpower issues still pervade, as previously discussed by Pullem and Cole. Chief Kelley mentioned his department, like many across the nation, is still trying to find more officers to patrol the streets. The fire department took on some new hires in 2021 as well.
Applications were out the roof, almost to pre-pandemic levels, at 832 submitted, mostly online. In 2020, that was only 246.
As far as reportable OSHA incidents, lost time and days away, the city of Ashland is still under the national average. Typically only averaging 10-12 a year, that number can swing for the city with one additional case over the prior year.
But COVID-19 is still there waiting in the wings to disrupt operations, Graese said.
“Our departments have had to adjust, with people stepping into roles they might not necessarily have been used to in order to fill the gap,” he said.
In terms of cash, the finance department took steps toward rolling out online bill pay for water and sewer bills, according to Grubb.
“So far, we’ve made 14,000 electronic payments,” Grubb said. “We are now testing for a text or email system for reporting water outages to our customers.”
Looking forward, Grubb and assistant finance director Michelle Veach are hoping to see an online system for paying property taxes.
Overall, collection rates in the city of Ashland are in the high 90s, but now assistant City Attorney Andrew Wheeler is still pursuing back taxes — after getting his feet wet last year with collecting $440,000 in back taxes, Wheeler raised that to $443,755, almost entirely in property tax.
The young attorney’s efforts has also helped in code enforcement, by doubling the collection of lien payments from $20,415 in 2020 to $43,796.86 in 2021.
City Attorney Jim Moore expects to see those numbers go down as Wheeler continues his collections.
“It’s the law of diminishing returns,” he said. “The more he keeps at it, the less there will be to collect.”
As for Moore’s department, no news is good news.
“As long as the city doesn’t get sued, we’ve done a good job,” he said.
