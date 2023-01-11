ASHLAND The Ashland Independent School Board approved salary increases for several employees during a special meeting on Tuesday evening.
A 1.5% increase was passed in July for full-time, benefit eligible employees. Superintendent Sean Howard said the proposal for an additional 2% raise was presented to be more competitive with surrounding school districts.
Board member David Latherow inquired with finance director David Greene, raising concerns the increase was coming in the middle of the already approved budget, but Greene said it wasn't a problem. The increase was unanimously approved.
In addition to a salary increase for benefit eligible employees, Howard proposed a $1 per hour increase for all transportation staff, bus drivers, monitors, those in food service and mechanics.
Howard said the topic of pay increases was far from over, and reiterated the main goal was to compete with other school districts.
"Are we low, now?" Latherow asked in comparison.
Greene said while the district has more to do and discuss, "this does make us more competitive."
In addition to the already mentioned groups of staff, some substitute teachers could also see a substantial raise in pay.
For example, some instructional aids are paid minimum wage, but after the proposed hike, they could make as much as $10.21 per hour.
The board continued discussions surrounding substitute pay, saying raising the current pay could help fill substitute vacancy issues.
That proposal was also passed.
According to Howard, all pay increases will be effective at the beginning of February.
