The Ashland Independent School District’s next Board of Education remains undetermined because of numerous write-in votes, but it could be settled by sometime today.
Earl Lowe Jr. and Matthew Tackett were the only choices on the Boyd County ballot for Fairview. Tackett received 917 votes and Lowe collected 860.
Russell’s Board of Education candidates Deborah Finley and Terry Vest were on some certain ballots in Boyd County and Greenup County. Since it was a select-two race, both will land on the board barring any write-in surprises.
Patsy Lindsey gathered 4,118 votes for Ashland’s Board of Education. Voters were directed to vote for three on the ballot. Write-in votes will determine the other two spots.