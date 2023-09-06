ASHLAND An Ashland Independent School Board agenda was packed on Tuesday evening, which touched on a property tax hike and updates concerning construction and renovations within the school district.
Finance Director David Greene provided the board with the 2023, unaudited, annual financial report. Greene anticipates a final presentation of the report following the audit in November.
Greene said the numbers presented thus far was a “solid” financial report, pending the audited presentation.
The board then approved a 4% property tax increase recommendation by Greene which he said will net about a $310,000 increase in tax revenue with a 95% collection rate.
Greene was sure to explain the 4% increase doesn’t mean a 4% increase to the previously set rate; it only means a 4% revenue increase over the compensating rate.
“We’ve got increases in operating costs, increases in salaries. ... We’re taking a an annual hit on our SEEK funding, our largest area of revenue. ... This is really our only mechanism for mitigating some of those losses,” Greene said.
At Tuesday’s special called meeting, the 15-minute public comment section — as typical in a regular session — wasn’t allotted. However, board member David Latherow paused before the vote to ask the empty audience (besides The Daily Independent and a school employee) if any community member opposed the tax rate modification.
With obviously no feedback, the present board members, Latherow, chairperson Ashley Layman and Dr. Matt Lewis unanimously approved the tax increase for the fiscal year 2024.
In other news, the meeting largely focused on construction updates, including Putnam Stadium renovations, a greenhouse project, roofing, elevator and HVAC repairs.
Director of Student Achievement Richard Oppenheimer said renovations to Putnam Stadium were moving right along, entering the selection stage for a design firm.
Oppenheimer said the elevator at Ashland Middle School needed some extensive replacement or repair, adding there was a problem of the doors not shutting properly.
The elevator is required by at least one student and Oppenheimer expected the repair project, which would place the elevator out of order, to last at around six weeks.
The board elected to table the issue until they heard back estimates of a total replacement instead of a repair.
In other project news, a greenhouse project at Paul G. Blazer is well under way with actual construction ready to begin after the board’s Tuesday evening approval.
Oppenheimer said the project is currently under budget so far.
The roofing project at Poage Elementary School is now complete, aside from the leftover nails that need to be sanded down, Oppenheimer said.
The board also approved the implementation of a bilingual instructionalist assistant and approved a contract between Ashland and Rowan County Schools to share a teacher of the Blind and Visually Impaired.
The board also gave the official OK for the Final District Facility Plan.