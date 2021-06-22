ASHLAND Abby Meek, a junior at Ashland Blazer High School, graduated the Rogers Scholars program. Meek joined 36 graduates at The Center for Rural Development on June 11 to cap off the weeklong leadership program on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College. Meek is the daughter of Tyler and Robyn Meek of Ashland.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
“The Rogers Scholars program challenges students to look at all of the possibilities that are open to them and aims to put them on a path to success at a young age while helping to create well-rounded individuals that will go on to change this region forever,” said Lonnie Lawson, president and CEO of The Center.
Also honored at the graduation was 2020 Rogers Scholar Morgan Lewis, a senior at Boyd County High School. The 2020 program was virtual, so last year’s honorees were invited to the 2021 graduation. Lewis is the daughter of Wes and Mary Leigh Lewis of Catlettsburg.