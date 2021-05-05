An Ashland man has been named the 75th Chairman of the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association.
Scott Kiser, of Woodford Oil Company, was appointed to the position on April 16. Kiser is the company’s executive Vice President. He was KPMA’s vice chairman from 2019-21. Prior to that, he was the association’s treasurer and board member.
“(Kiser) is well-respected by our membership, has served with distinction on the KPMA Executive Committee, and literally grew up in our industry as a petroleum marketer his entire career,” said Brian Clark, KPMA’s executive director. “Scott’s business acumen, commitment to the industry and enthusiasm for the KPMA are just a few things we appreciate about him as a leader.”
Kiser follows Michael Smith II, of Paducah, in the position.
“I am truly honored to have been elected as Chairman of this great association,” Kiser said. “While it still comes at a time when we are experiencing unprecedented events, taking the reins has been smooth because of those who have led before me.”
Kiser has spent his entire career in the petroleum industry and is a longtime KPMA member.