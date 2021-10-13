EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of stories based on the latest Kentucky Department of Education report cards.
The state assessment in reading, along with the math assessment, is the most commonly tested subject with exams administered to seven different grades. Third- through eighth-graders along with 10th graders have their reading proficiency examined by the state.
The state releases the number of students who score in the novice, apprentice, proficient and distinguished categories in the school report cards, which were recently released by the Kentucky Department of Education.
The data tallies the percentage of students in proficient and distinguished together for the state, each school district and individual schools.
Ashland and Russell top the state marks in all but one grade. Raceland is only under in one reported grade, but two data points are missing from the district. Lewis is over on most, with one under the state level and one missing data point. Lawrence and Carter also have consistently higher scores with all but two grades surpassing the statewide numbers.
It is important to note that the number used include all high school including alternative schools in the district. For example, Boyd County High School’s numbers are combined with Boyd County Central and Ramey-Estep for the district’s total. Boyd County High School’s individual numbers are available, but the other two school are not broken down from the district’s total.
It is also important to know that some data points from some schools are not given, so if a district or school is missing from the following data, it is unavailable from the KDE.
The KDE also makes note that the participation in assessments was lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the number of test-takers, changes to the test and the modified instructional settings make comparing the data to non-pandemic years isn’t appropriate.
However, the data below ranks the 10 local districts for the 2020-21 school year and gives the numbers for individual schools where available.
All but three local districts are above the Kentucky percentage point of proficient and distinguished scores for the year on the 10th grade reading assessment.
The breakdown:
Russell — 47.8%
Lewis — 45.7%
Lawrence — 44.6%
Ashland — 41.8%
Elliott — 41.8%
Carter — 40.4%, East — 42.6%, West — 36.0%
Kentucky — 37.9%
Fairview — 34.8%
Boyd — 33.5%, BCHS - 36.6%
Greenup — 30.2%
At the middle school level, Russell consistently scores above the state mark. Ashland Lawrence and Lewis all make two appearances above the number for Kentucky.
The eighth grade numbers:
Russell — 60.6%
Lawrence — 51.8%, Blaine — 70.0%, Fallsburg — 32.0%, Louisa — 52.6%
Lewis — 51.4%
Kentucky — 49.8%
Carter — 48.1%, East — 48.7%, West — 47.3%
Ashland — 47.4%
Boyd — 45.5%, BCMS — 47.0%
Greenup — 41.0%, McKell — 37.5%, Wurtland — 45.5%
Elliott — 35.0%
Fairview — 30.8%
The seventh grade breakdown:
Ashland — 44.1%
Lewis — 40.0%
Russell — 39.4%
Kentucky — 39.0%
Boyd — 38.7%
Raceland — 38.5%
Elliott — 37.5%
Carter — 35.3%, East — 33.3%, West — 37.9%
Fairview — 32.5%
Lawrence — 31.3%, Blaine — 60.0%, Fallsburg — 30.0%, Louisa — 29.8%
Greenup — 23.9%, McKell - 30.3%
The sixth grade percentage of proficient and distinguished in reading:
Russell — 54.8%
Lawrence — 45.3%, Blaine — 43.5%, Fallsburg — 32.0%, Louisa — 47.9%
Ashland — 44.1%
Elliott — 44.0%
Kentucky — 43.2%
Fairview — 43.2%
Carter — 43.1%, East — 42.1%, West — 44.5%
Lewis — 39.4%
Greenup — 38.1%, McKell — 32.5%, Wurtland — 45.3%
Raceland — 38.1%
Boyd — 32.8%
Elementary school numbers within a district can have little to large differences in the percentage of students who score proficient and distinguished. Raceland, Carter and Ashland all stayed above the state reading scores with other districts popping over the Kentucky mark depending on the grade. Greenup, Fairview and Elliott never surpass the state numbers. However, in the case of Greenup, Greysbranch is above the state in fourth- and fifth-grade assessments by a large margin while others are lower.
The fifth grade numbers:
Raceland — 59.3%
Russell — 55.6%
Carter — 53.5%, Heritage — 57.4%, Olive Hill — 57.7%, Prichard — 49.5%, Star — 61.5%, Tygart Creek — 38.5%
Boyd — 49.1%, Cannonsburg — 44.8%, Catlettsburg — 45.5%, Ponderosa — 63.6%, Summit — 43.6%
Lawrence — 47.1%, Blaine — 35.0%, Fallsburg — 31.3%, Louisa East — 51.9%
Ashland — 45.4%, Charles Russell — 45.9%, Crabbe — 41.4%, Hager — 52.8%, Oakview — 46.0%, Poage — 36.8%
Kentucky — 45.0%
Greenup — 35.8%, Argillite — 27.3%, Greysbranch — 61.0%, McKell — 28.8%, Wurtland — 30.3%
Fairview — 30.6%
Elliott — 19.2%
Fourth grade percentages:
Carter — 48.1%, Heritage — 29.4%, Olive Hill — 58.2%, Prichard — 48.8%, Star — 64.7%
Ashland — 47.7%, Charles Russell — 48.6%, Crabbe — 56.3%, Hager — 47.8%, Oakview — 42.9%, Poage — 45.9%
Raceland — 45.1%
Lawrence — 44.9%, Blaine — 35.7%, Fallsburg — 27.8%, Louisa East — 48.1%
Kentucky — 43.0%
Russell — 42.4%
Fairview — 38.9%
Lewis — 35.5%, Garrison — 41.7%, Laurel — 50.0%, Lewis Central — 28.3%, Tollesboro — 37.1%
Boyd — 33.5%
Elliott — 29.9%
Greenup — 22.8%, Argillite — 37.1%, Greysbranch — 55.6%, McKell — 36.6%, Wurtland — 28.6%
The third grade breakdown:
Ashland — 36.5%, Charles Russell — 42.9%, Crabbe — 20.5%, Hager — 46.6%, Oakview — 44.2%, Poage — 19.4%
Raceland — 35.9%
Russell — 32.8%
Carter — 31.0%, Heritage — 20.6, Olive Hill — 25.0%, Prichard — 21.3%, Tygart Creek — 39.2%
Kentucky — 29.8%
Lawrence — 29.0%, Blaine — 17.6%, Fallsburg — 44.0%, Louisa East — 27.5%
Boyd — 27.9%, Cannonsburg — 21.3%, Catlettsburg — 17.1%, Ponderosa — 29.5%, Summit — 36.9%
Fairview — 26.8%
Greenup — 25.6%, Argillite — 28.1%, Greysbranch — 24.5%, McKell — 22.7%, Wurtland — 31.0%
Elliott — 14.5%