ASHLAND Several area students have placed at the Burley-Coal Regional Art Competition.
The show, typically on the Morehead State University campus, features hundreds of works in all media by regional high school students. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the exhibit is virtual.
Winners from Russell High School are:
• Ashlee Steele won first place in paintings for “Self Portrait." She also won first place in printmaking for "Untitled" and second place in ceramics for "Fish."
• Kole Hester won second place in drawing for “F4TH3R & 50N.” He also won honorable mention in drawing for “Psychokinetic.”
• Rosie France won second placed in mixed media for "Insomnia."
• Sadie Hill won first place in graphic design for “Flourishing Card #1.”
• Marissa Guzman won third place in sculpture for “Rancid Richard.”
• Caleb Styes won second place in photography for “Tallon.”
• Rosie France won first place in video, film and animation for “Nothing.”
Tiffany Botts Perry is visual arts teacher at Russell.
Winners from Ashland Blazer High School are:
• Gwynnan Cartmel, best in show 3D Fiber Arts and Textiles for "Fetus;" and second place, painting, "Aftermath of Dysentery."
• Kendall Dixon, second place, graphic design, "Hope in 2020."
• Ollie Merget, photography, honorable mention, "Drowning Thoughts."
• Rhiannon Conley, second place, digital art, "Little Drowned with Trident(Boi)."
Amber Tackett is the art teacher.
Awards are given in 13 different categories: ceramics, digital media, drawing, fashion design, fiber arts and textile design, graphic design, jewelry and metalsmithing, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and video and film, as well as best in show 2D and best in show 3D. All first-place winners will move on to the all-state competition. The jurors are the faculty of the Department of Art and Design at MSU.
For more information about the exhibit, email myungbluth@moreheadstate.edu or call (606) 783-2766.
