SUMMIT Ashland Rotary Club conducted a meeting and tour at the newly constructed Midland Branch Library on Monday, a first-time visit for some members.
The construction of the Midland Branch located off U.S. 60 consolidated the Kyova Branch and previous Summit location and was opened to the public in September 2021.
The meeting took place in a state-of-the-art conference space with room for up to 120 with dividers in place for smaller groups, entirely open to the public.
The 14-month-long construction project totaled more than $5 million, yet still ended up $1.3 million under budget, according to library board member Steve Towler, who said the project was undertaken by Trace Creek Construction and a team of architects out of Lexington.
The library’s Adult Program Supervisor, Tiffany Seibert, spoke at the meeting, reminding folks that the library is more than shelves of books.
Seibert said the library partners with numerous organizations, including Pathways, Safe Harbor and Grandview Manner, to provide Boyd Countians with free and interactive fun.
Seibert highlighted a few activities offered by the park, including free outdoor movies in Central Park and Broadway Square during warmer months; and a swim-in movie at Dawson’s Pool.
Among the free community activities, library card holders can check out fishing rods, binoculars, ghost hunting kits or guitar lessons and more, Seibert said.
The library also takes part in a variety of children-geared activities with summer reading programs and outreach to local elementary, middle and high schools.
The library is suitable for all ages and hobby-seekers, Seibert said, adding information about genealogy research, resume-building, driving practice tests, job search and ACT prep.
“I get to party in the library with my community,” Seibert laughed. “I love my job.”
Following Seibert, Public Services Manager Ben Nunley, who has been with the library for 27 years, led the club on a tour of the first-class facility.
To the left of the front entrance sits the teen room, or as Nunley affectionately called the “Teenager Aquarium.”
The group looked into the windowed room which faces U.S. 60, so teens can see their rides as they arrive, Nunley said.
The room is of course equipped with young adult novels and study spaces but also includes gaming systems. Nunley added that while teens can’t bring in their own games, they are welcome to check out a large variety of games offered by the library.
Next to the circulation desk, patrons can check out laptop computers from a kiosk completely free with a valid library card.
Three additional meeting rooms are available to reserve for quiet study sessions, group projects or small business meetings, which Nunley says sees consistent use.
The center of the library has comfortable seating in front of a large fireplace just outside the children’s reading area.
The children’s area, separated by an art installation of popular children’s books made into an archway, houses a wide variety of kid-friendly activities, seating and reading materials.
The children’s section is equipped with a changing area and nursing station, fit with a rocking chair in a secluded yet comfortable room.
“We’re very proud of the excellent public library here in Boyd County,” Towler said.