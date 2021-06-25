ASHLAND A split-second decision led to a career in music that has spanned decades.
Terry Thompson of Ashland said he enjoyed playing trumpet in his high school band and didn’t want it to end.
“I was sitting in the band room during rehearsal and I respected my high school band director so much, I thought, ‘Wow, this is such a great experience, and in two years, I’ll be done with this, but he gets to come back year after year,” Thompson said of his director. “You know how something pops into your mind and you roll it over and, 30 seconds later, you spit it out and the decision is made.”
He said he had been “pretty successful” at trumpet, garnering support and praise from various sources.
Avid educator
The Dayton, Ohio, native most recently has been conductor of the Portsmouth Wind Symphony, and plans to retire this year after seven years of leadership.
Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s degree from Morehead State University. He came to the area in 1980 as band director at Greenup County High School, where he taught for 16 years. Later, he was band director at Paul G. Blazer High School, retiring after 30 years of teaching.
But he stayed involved in music as a member of the Kentucky Music Educators Association and currently is vice president of the group. In 2004, he was named the KMEA District 8 Teacher of the Year by his peers.
“I still worked with bands and played with bands. Schools would call me to come in and do a clinic with them or rehearse or guest conduct,” he said. “Meanwhile, I was playing with the Scioto Brass Trio and the other two guys were involved with the symphony and whent he conductor position came open, they suggested I apply for it.”
After some thought, and he said, some “arm twisting,” he took the conducting job.
“I ended up really enjoying it,” he said. “They’re a great bunch of people and dedicated musicians coming from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia once a week to rehearse.”
Regular gigs
He said the group presents four concerts a year. The July 4 concert at 7:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium will be his last as conductor of the group. “We always do a medly of services songs to acknowledge the veterans in the crowd, and the last is always ‘Stars and Stripes Forever.’”
Thompson said PWS is just fun for all involved and he especially enjoys the ‘comeback players,’ people who haven’t played an instrument since high school or college but they decide to pick it back up and play with the group.
“Several told me they’d thought about it for a long time, but they jumped into it and may not be great at first, but the more you do it, the better you do at it,” he said, noting members range in age from 16 to 75. “There’s no pressure, no audition, no chair tryouts. Just come and sit down and play and it might take you a while to get caught up and remember what you need to remember, but that’s OK. It’s a fun activity and for a lot of the folks, it a social activity and a performance outlet.”
Happy memories
Thompson will take many good memories with him when he leaves the podium
He said his first Christmas concert as director of PWS included 45 players in the band and 40 voices in the Portsmouth Civic Chorus, which joined them on stage.
“That’s one of those things that, as a conductor, the sound and the musicality that comes out of a group like that was a really special moment for me,” he said.
One performance with a featured soloist also stands out, Thompson said.
“In an April concert, we highlighted Andy Skaggs, a trombone with U.S. Navy band and a Paul G. Blazer High School graduate,” he said. “We did a concert at the Vern Riffe Center (in Portsmouth) on a Saturday and at Raceland on a Monday. That was a really great, enjoyable, fun, well-played musical experience.” He will be missed, according to Trent Williams, treasurer of PWS
“We are extremely sad to see Terry leave the area and will miss his leadership of our organization,” Williams said. “His positive and fun attitude, along with his professional musicianship and leadership, will present a challenge to the new director to continue the success and growth of the Wind Symphony. Mr. Thompson has brought a revived spirit to the Wind Symphony while leading the organization to reach a higher level of musicianship and success each year.”
Thompson said there are certain aspects of the symphony he would like to see continue.
“When the board offered me this job, I said, ‘I have two conditions: I want to have fun and make good music, and if we can accomplish that, I will consider it a success and will hang around as long as I can. I would hope the next conductor will approach it with the same attitude and the rest of it take care of itself.”
Thompson said his wife, Mona, recently retired from King's Daughters Medical Center after 40 years. They plan to move to Lexington near their two daughters and grandchild.
