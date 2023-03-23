ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted Thursday to raise the pay across the slate for city workers in order to be more competitive in the market.
Like many municipalities, the city of Ashland has a pay scale for its employees, in this case from Grade 2 (entry-level custodians, streets maintenance workers) to 19 (the city manager).
Finance Director Tony Grubb — subbing in for City Manager Mike Graese — said the total cost of the raise would be an extra $993,000 a year.
The new pay scale is the result of a study conducted by Baker Tilly, with a new minimum pay rate established. Starting midpoint pay is now established at $34,500 for Grade 1 workers.
The study was comprised of comparing similar positions with 12 other organizations to get an idea of where Ashland landed in terms of pay. While most city services were compared to municipalities, other services like water treatment were compared to private sector positions, according to City Attorney Jim Moore.
Those positions in utilities have historically been the most ripe for poaching from the private sector.
Commissioner Amanda Clark proposed two amendments — both approved by the commission — to remove police officers and firefighters working under their respective unions' contracts from the scale and to cap an annual raise for upper management.
Grades 1 through 12 — which ranges from $29,362 to $64,014 minimums — will receive a .5% pay raise for each year they have served in the role. This would include water treatment technicians, building inspectors, bus drivers, meter service workers, maintenance workers and more.
For Grades 13 and above, they too will receive a .5% increase, until capping out at a total 3% raise from the base pay — essentially, after six years of service, they'd top out on the annual raises.
The minimum pay range on those levels are $68,975 (Grade 13) to $117,148 (Grade 19).
Clark said she wasn't initially on board with the annual pay raise, but after crunching the numbers she thought it was a necessary move for employee retention.
"This will improve the lives of our employees," she said. "I think this will also help close the gap between those at the bottom and at the top of the pay scales in a way that's equitable for everybody."
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said she's been working toward a raise for years, while Commissioner Josh Blanton said the move was "what's best for the staff and the citizens."
