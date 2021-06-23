The first Pride Month Celebration in Ashland will take place in Central Park this weekend.
A Pride Family Picnic, hosted by Ashland Pride, is scheduled for Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at the Central Park Bandstand.
“It started out as a much smaller event, but it seems to have grown,” said Holly Edwards, Ashland Pride President. “But it is just a casual, welcoming gathering for the LGBT community and allies in the area. We wanted to celebrate Pride Month as an organization and as a community together.”
Organizations and vendors from around the community will have tables set up and to show their support to the community. There will be music and a photo booth for people to enjoy.
“We are telling everyone to bring your own picnic lunch, but we will provide waters and popsicles for everybody,” said Edwards.
Local health care and mental health organizations will be present. Pathways, a local psychologist and the VA Hospital are three Edwards mentioned. Free Mom Hugs of Kentucky will also be there. The organization lends support to those in the LGBTQ+ community through encouragement and hugs.
“(The organization) literally offers support and hugs to members of the LGBT community who maybe don’t have that support at home, so we’re really excited to have them there,” Edwards said of Free Mom Hugs.
A makeup artist will be doing pride makeup for attendees in exchange for a donation to the organization, said Edwards. A Louisville-based podcast is one of about 12 or more vendors that will be present.
“We are encouraging everyone to come in their best, most fabulous pride outfit and we’re going to have a fashion show with a prize and a crown at the end,” Edwards said. “Faith Fountain, Miss Ashland, is going to be the one to crown the winner.”
Ashland Pride is a non-profit that began in 2019 out of the trudges of comments that were full of hatred and vitriol, Edwards said.
“Our goal for the picnic itself is not only to celebrate Pride Month, but also show that we have a community that we’ve built that is safe for LGBTQIA+ members of our community of all ages and their allies and supporters and families,” Edwards said. “And we are very focused on being a part of the community and being active at local events and really showing that we are here and we are a part of the Ashland community and the surrounding areas. And we aren’t going anywhere, and we are valued members of Ashland and its communities.”