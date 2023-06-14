ASHLAND When Chief Todd Kelley took the helm of the Ashland Police Department in 2016, he said he had eight bucket-list items for the force.
And a vote last week at the City Commission crossed another one of those items — body cameras — off the list.
Or officer-worn cameras, as the chief likes to call them.
"This is something I've wanted for this department for years," he said. "Chief Ratliff before me wanted them, too. The problem was, they were always out of reach of us financially."
Tucked away in the consent agenda at last week's commission meetings was a line item for the purchase of 46 body cameras and seven dash cameras that will bundle with them.
The cost of the package would be a total of $309,022 over five years, with the first year being a $78,190 payment, followed by four years of $57,708.
Kelley said that's a steal of a deal, made possible by a Motorola Solutions getting a state contract to vend for all agencies across the state.
"When we were looking into this before, we were looking at seven-digit numbers, easily 80% of our police budget to do it," he said. "And most of those vendors wanted us to make that in one payment."
Dash cameras were first developed in the 1980s down in Texas and spread across the country, according to Kelley. In 1989, the Ashland Police Department adopted them, with the devices being used in all cruisers by the early 1990s.
When body cameras started gaining traction in the mid-2010s, Kelley said the department looked into them, but due to the cost factor, they instead adopted cameras on department issued TASERs.
Kelley said those TASER cameras would activate once the device is deployed, but the technology behind it is about to become obsolete.
While it might seem as simple as putting a camera on an officer and telling him or her to hit the streets, Kelley said there are a lot of logistics that go with setting it up.
"There has to be an infrastructure in order to maintain these videos and store them and properly redacted people from them who have nothing to do with a scene," he said. "With earlier versions of this, that was a lot of manpower and required propriety technologies we couldn't afford."
Kelley said the body cameras will be an extra tool for officers to use in solving crimes.
"It allows them to document what they're seeing and be able to use that as evidence in a case," he said. "We can also review their interactions with the public and see what they did right and what they need work on. Also, it protects the officer if they are involved in an incident so they can show what they saw."
Kelley continued, "We're not afraid of video. We've been on video for 30 years now with our in-car cameras."
Over time, the cruisers with the current dash camera system will continue to use them. As that fleet ages out, Kelley said he intends to replace them with dash cams capable with the body worn cameras set to hit the streets.
If all goes well in terms of securing the cameras — Kelley did express concern about the supply chain and the boost in demand now that the technology is more affordable — the chief said he hopes to see them in service by year's end.
