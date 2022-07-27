HUNTINGTON A local physician has made a donation to the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Center.
The Jonathan A. Ferguson Teen Room at the center was dedicated July 19. Funded by Cheryl Cook of Ashland in honor of her late husband, Jon Ferguson, who died after an eight-month battle with acute lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma. The donation includes access to an Xbox gaming system and games, a flat-screen TV, movies and a private place to rest and recover after treatment.
During the dedication, Cook spoke about her husband’s heart for the community and his passion for creating a special space for pediatric patients who are fighting cancer.
Cook also provided two $1,000 scholarships to teens going to college who are cancer survivors. This year’s recipients are Ohio University student Laykin Hayes and future Marshall University student Evan Rakes.
Donations were made through the late Jonathan Cook’s endowment through the Continuing the Legacy Foundation, formerly the OLBH Foundation.