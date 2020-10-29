ASHLAND Two Ashland people are looking at some long bids in the federal system after they were sentenced Friday in connection with one of the biggest meth cases Ashland has ever seen.
Franklin Certain, 38 and Rikki Wurts, 24, were sentenced to 10 and almost six years, respectively, in connection with the April 2019 discovery that they were sitting on 1.189 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Police intially responded to the home after reports from a neighbor that Certain’s two pit bulls attacked their cat, according to federal records. Certain put up a fight and had to be Tased, while Wurts was caught in the bathroom running water, presumably trying to destroy drugs.
Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Wurts later told a relative while in custody that she and Certain were slinging the meth.
Both pleaded guilty in July 2020.
In sentencing memorandums submitted to the court, attorneys essentially agreed with Certain being sentenced to 10 years in prison, stating that the sentence would satisfy the law given the nature of the offense.
Wurts’s attorney argued for the lowest possible sentence, citing Wurts’s struggle with substance since the age of 11, according to court documents. Continuing to use harder drugs such as meth and heroin throughout her teens, the memorandum shows Wurts’s addiction spiraled after the passing of both her mother and father when she was at a young age.
Records show the parents too had substance abuse issues.
After drug addiction robbed Wurts of her children, court records show her sister had to kick her out of the house and take care of her children.
It was then, “at her lowest point, homeless and feeling as if she had lost everyone important in her life, Rikki met Franklin Certain,” the memo states.
Under a haze of booze and drugs, Wurts helped Certain in his drug-peddling business until that fateful day in April 2019, according to court records.
The memo stated that once locked up, Wurts finally sobered up and was “clearheaded for the first time in years.” With the junk out of her system, Wurts could, according to lawyers, finally take stock of everything that drugs had robbed from her life: her children, her relationships with what kin she had left and now 70 months of her freedom.
If you or anyone you know is suffering from a substance abuse problem, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a helpline available for folks to get in touch with local resources and receive free referrals to inpatient and outpatient treatment.
The National Helpline at can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.
