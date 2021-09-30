Three area schools recorded above-average ACT scores, according to recent Kentucky Department of Education data.
Ashland ranked atop northeastern Kentucky schools with a 19.2 composite score, 1.2 points better than the state average. Raceland-Worthington and Russell scored 18.8 and 18.4, respectively.
The data comes from 2020-21 school report cards, which consists of 56 spreadsheets with hundreds of thousands of lines. A webpage with graphs and charts to help visually explain the data for each public school in the state is available. The Daily Independent will be printing a series of articles diving into the massive amount of data available for schools in the region and the state as a whole.
Typically the schools are given an accountability rating using up to five stars, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting reporting components, the ratings were waved and the 2018-19 remains in place as this is also deals with the schools’ federal classification.
The report cards make data available for the public in academic performance, accountability, educational opportunity and organization information. An overview category looks at faculty, staff and community, students and technology. There are also data sets in school safety and transition to adult life.
Report cards were left without accountability ratings in the last reports cards as well. A good majority of reporting for the categories and subcategories haven’t been impacted by the pandemic.
However, the data is not comparable to previous school years not held during a pandemic for a variety of reasons. This can include lower participation in assessments, attendance data changes to participation data and the extended non-traditional instruction period’s impact on learning and time in the building.
Under the academic performance category, the state provides scores and data from state assessments, Kindergarten readiness and the ACT.
Region ACT scores
The ACT, a college entrance exam, is administered to high school juniors. Test takers receive a score in English, Reading, Math and Science along with a composite score. Scores range from 1 to 36.
The English exam is 75 questions and examines production of writing, knowledge of language, conventions of standard English. The mathematics exam is 60 questions testing the students knowledge and preparedness for higher math in the categories of number and quantity, algebra, functions, geometry, and statistics and probability along with integrating essential skills and modeling, according to act.org.
The reading portion is 40 questions testing key ideas, craft and structure and integration of knowledge and ideas. The science portion is 40 questions examining interpretation of data, scientific investigation and evaluation of models, inferences and experimental results, according to act.org.
The Kentucky composite average was 18.0.
Area public school averages are as follows:
• Ashland Independent, 19.2
• Raceland-Worthington Independent, 18.8
• Russell Independent, 18.4
• Boyd County, 17.8
• Fairview Independent, 17.8
• Greenup County, 16.6
• Lewis County, 16.5
• Carter County, 16.4 — East Carter, 17.0; West Carter, 15.6
• Lawrence County 16.3
• Elliott County 15.7
The Kentucky average by subject was 17.1 in English, 18.5 in Reading, 17.7 in Math and 18.3 in Science.
Breaking it down locally:
• Ashland: English 18.7; Reading 20.0; Math 18.2; Science 19.5.
• Raceland-Worthington: English 18.6; Reading 19.2; Math 17.2; Science 19.6.
• Russell: English 17.4; Reading 19.4; Math 17.6; Science 18.6.
• Fairview: English 17.3; Reading 18.7, Math 16.5; Science 18.2
• Boyd County: English 17.0; Reading 18.7; Math 17.1; Science 18.0.
• Greenup County: English 15.6; Reading 17.0; Math 16.5; Science 16.9.
• Lewis County: English 15.3; Reading 16.9; Math 16.4; Science 17.0.
• Carter County: English 14.7; Reading 17.4; Math 16.4; Science 16.8.
-East Carter: English 15.4; Reading 18.2; Math 16.8; Science 17.2.
-West Carter: English 13.8; Reading 16.4; Math 15.9; Science 16.1.
• Lawrence County: English 15.5; Reading 16.5; Math 16.0; Science 16.7
• Elliott County: English 14.6; Reading 16.5; Math 15.9; Science 16.1
Ashland Independent is the only school in the region above the state average in all subjects and composite score.
Raceland-Worthington and Russell are above in all but one subject — both are slightly under the state average in math, but by half a point or less. Boyd was within less than a point where the district didn’t go above the statewide average and Fairview was no more than 1.2 points from the state average.