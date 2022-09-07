It was extremely sad and shocking with breaking news that an Ashland Oil twin engine Lockheed Lodestar plane crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 1962, on a farm southeast of Ravenna, Ohio, killing all 13 men on board, including a newlywed.
The crash occurred 7 miles away from where four students were shot and killed by the Ohio National Guard at Kent State University, eight years later at a Vietnam War protest.
The crash was a national news story, making the front page all the way across the country, of The Los Angeles Times on Sept. 5, and likely the front page of many of America's largest newspapers. It was the worst industrial aircraft accident, then, in American history. Everyone on board was employed by Ashland Oil & Refining Co. or their subsidiaries, Frontier Oil and Refining Co., or Allied Oil Co. The disaster surpassed the crash 14 miles southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana, on Jan. 10, 1954, that claimed the lives of 12 people.
There was another industrial plane crash on July 1, 1959, about 106 miles away from Ravenna, in Marion, Ohio that killed 10.
Among the deceased were three Ashland residents: A. Blaine Berksetter, 49, Ashland Oil's chief pilot; James W. Goff, 34, accounting analyst, management engineering dept.; and John M. Drennen, 39, administrative asst. Ashland Oil branded marketing.
Others killed were Ronald Dale Roberts, 30, from Kenwood, airplane co-pilot, and James S. Mahan Jr., 37, former Ashland resident, and manager of Ashland Oil's marketing division in Buffalo. Four other men that worked for Frontier Oil & Refining Co. in Buffalo also died. Four victims were from northeastern Ohio, and were employed by Allied Oil Co. in Cleveland.
All four Ashland area victims were on the plane when it left Ashland-Boyd County Airport in Worthington (now known as Ashland Regional Airport). It opened in 1953 and was used extensively by Ashland Oil until the company's headquarters moved to Covington in January 1999 (In 2020 headquarters moved to Wilmington, Delaware). The plane made stops in Cleveland, and then Buffalo, to pick up employees to bring to Ashland for a company wide sales meeting on Sept. 5.
Plane personnel reported to air traffic controllers in Oberlin, Ohio, shortly before the crash that it was approaching Youngstown flying on instruments at about 8,000 feet and was on course and OK. The plane was over Lake Milton near Ravenna around 8:30 p.m when three people fishing heard troubling sounds and saw the plane go into a spin, crashing in bright orange flames that lit the sky. It crashed into Glenn Sickle's farm and one piece of the plane's fuselage was found one mile away.
The ADI printed that the pilot and co-pilot were trying to make an emergency landing when the crash occurred.
Ashland Oil officials held an overnight vigil and waited on word from investigators at company headquarters, at the corner of Winchester Avenue and 14th Street.
The Ashland Daily Independent reported, “There was an air of shocked disbelief as representatives confirmed the names on the passenger list and notified relatives.”
All six front-page stories in The Ashland Daily Independent on Sept. 5 were about the crash. The ADI published three extra editions by mid-morning, the first time it published an extra edition since World War II.
Aircraft remnants and body parts were scattered over a 1-mile area. On Sept. 5 pieces of the aircraft were gathered on Sickle's farm. The next day a 15-foot-wing section was found at the bottom of Lake Milton, about 1 mile from the crash site.
Investigators from Chicago, Cleveland and Washington came to assemble airplane parts to learn the cause of the crash. The victims bodies were taken to Cleveland to be identified by two Washington doctors and an FAA official.
On Sept. 8, the FBI said all 13 victims were identified by fingerprints. An FBI employee said it was the first time every victim of a plane crash had been identified by fingerprints. Fingerprints of ten victims were on file from military service. Fingerprints from the other three were obtained by objects they had picked up in their home or office.
Ashland Mayor David Aronberg's statement in the ADI said, “We were shocked to hear the news of the Ashland Oil & Refining Co. plane disaster. I know the company's planes are practical, well-equipped, and with all modern safety devices. I knew the pilots of the plane and also knew they were well qualified and experienced pilots. I express the sympathy of all of our citizens to the families of those aboard the plane, who suffered such a sad loss in this unfortunate catastrophe.”
On Sept. 6 Ashland Oil president Everett Wells said, “In memory of our fellow employees at Ashland, Cleveland and Buffalo, and as an expression of sympathy to their families, our offices will close for the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 7.”
Mahan was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. He was a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. Mahan was chairman of the Eastern District Petroleum Committee, and chairman of March of Dimes of Boyd County in 1958. He joined Ashland Oil in 1950, and transferred to Buffalo in 1957. Mahan was survived by his wife Patricia Mahan, sons James S. Mahan III, and Ryan Mahan.
Berkstresser was born in, and graduated from high school and college in Pennsylvania. He had been Ashland Oil's chief pilot since January 1949. He was previously an American Airlines pilot for 4½ years. Berkstresser was a member of Ashland's St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was survived by his wife Eva Beckstresser, daughter Barbara Ann Sharpe, and an unidentified granddaughter.
Drennen was also born in, and graduated from high school and college in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942-1946. He served with the FBI in Portland before joining Ashland Oil in 1952. In 1957, Drennen was chairman of the Ashland Area Muscular Dystrophy campaign, and was a member of Ashland Chapter 119 Order of the Eastern Star. Drennen was survived by his wife, Ailene Drennen. The couple had just been married a short time.
Goff was born in Morgantown, West Virginia, and graduated from high school and college there. He joined Ashland Oil in 1951 and was a member of an unidentified Methodist Church in Greater Ashland. Goff was survived by his wife Violet Goff.
Roberts was born in, and attended high school and college in Indiana. He joined Ashland Oil in 1960. Roberts was a four-year medic in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was survived by his wife Thelma Marie Roberts, and children Timothy Roberts, Karen Roberts, Tonya Roberts and Kathy Roberts.
By Aug. 4, 1962, Ashland Oil had operated its own aircraft for 15 years without a serious accident, and had a fleet of five airplanes. It had accumulated nearly nine million passenger miles without mishap. The crashed plane was equipped with radar and other instruments found on commercial aircraft.
Ironically there was a near tragedy regarding Ashland Oil on Sept. 5. The ADI reported, “There was an explosion and flash fire at 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 5 at Ashland Oil's No. 1 Plant in Leach, 3 miles south of Catlettsburg.” There were no injuries and the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes by refinery personnel. Plant Superintendent Milton B. Bradley said the explosion happened while the unit was being shut down for normal maintenance and repair.
Retired Ashland Oil/Marathon Catlettsburg refinery employee Tim Thirion said, “The refinery is technically in Leach. Ashland Oil owns almost all of Leach. It's just a small community.”
He said the two most dangerous times at a refinery are when a unit is shut down for maintenance, and when it is turned back on. Thirion was living in Warren, Ohio, when the plane crashed in Ravenna, only 23 miles away. He said he remembers hearing about a crash, but he isn't sure if it was the Ashland Oil crash, since he was only 10 then.