ASHLAND Fingers crossed, the demolition of the old Ashland Oil building will be on time and on budget, according to City Engineer Steve Cole.
With floors seven, six, five and four already ripped out, Cole said the crews from O’Rourke are on track to finish up tearing down 1401 Winchester Ave. by October, with a final completion date in November.
He said crews are taking about two to three weeks to finish up each floor.
Like anything, Cole said getting started was the most challenging part of the job — the main issue crews had to contend with was dealing with the HVAC system and working on the roof.
“The type of roof it was made it so where they couldn’t have too much equipment on one particular part of the roof,” Cole said. “So they had to rip it out a section at a time.”
As crews were working on the third floor this week, they are now contending with the wall of the building adjacent to the Delta by Marriott. While it might seem like the two buildings share the wall, Cole said they are completely separate structures with “the smallest of gaps between them.”
“It’s a tight job and what they’ll have to do is work their way into that wall and make sure it falls in away from the hotel,” Cole said. “As they do that final peel-away, they’ll probably have to make some adjustments.”
So far, O’Rourke has been able to stay within the budget of the $2.4 million contract it was awarded to perform the job, Cole noted. That’s a rarity in local government, Mayor Matt Perkins said.
“It’s been one of the smoothest projects we’ve seen a while,” Perkins said. “You usually don’t get it to stay in budget.”
Perkins likened the demolition — and plans for a future convention center — to a “phoenix rising from the ashes.”
“The plans for this has been on the shelf since 2013,” Perkins said. “Now we are in a position to actually do it.”
City Manager Mike Graese noted a feasibility study will be prepared to study the economic impact, the physical scope and the scale of a convention center in the space next to the city’s downtown hotel. The release date on that study is expected in October or November, around the time the crews will be buttoning up the demolition.
Perkins said the city has already lost out on opportunities for conventions in the past.
“We’ve had conventions go to smaller cities than us because we don’t have a convention center,” Perkins said. “We’re the largest city in eastern Kentucky. Our community deserves this and our city deserves this.”
Perkins said he hopes a convention center will capture seminars, conventions and get togethers for organizations that aren’t looking for big city atmospheres.
“Not everyone wants to go to Lexington or Cincinnati,” Perkins said. “They’re looking to see what smaller communities have to offer as well.”
Commissioner Marty Gute said he hopes King’s Daughter Medical Center’s partnership with University of Kentucky will bring seminars to the convention center in the future.
“They can come here and learn,” Gute said.
Back in the day, Gute — who said he saw Led Zeppelin in 1969 at the Charleston Civic Center when he was in the eighth grade — recalled the Ashland Oil building as center of bustling activity, until noon.
“That’s when they’d go to lunch and it would be a mad-dash of people shopping, eating and what have you until one,” Gute said. “But things change and everything has a shelf life. We have to adapt.”