Three women around a table doesn't seem like the greatest composition idea for a piece of sculpture. But
look more closely. The table is small but the statues of the women standing in Central Park in New York City are enormous. Simply what their lives gave to the world.
Let's look at them. One is Sojourner Truth, born in New York state as a slave escaped to freedom with her baby girl in the early 1800s.
Wanting to rescue her son, she became the first black woman in this country to take a white woman to court and win.
Another woman in the piece of sculpture is Susan B. Anthony, a New England and a Quaker. She started fighting for equality for women and blacks at the ripe age of 17.
The last woman in the sculpture is Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who fought for women and their right to vote.
Why are they immortalized in bronze and displayed in New York's Central Park? Their images are there as a symbol of what human beings can do to overturn man's inhumanity to man.
They are a physical symbol of the newly created Monumental Women's project spearheaded by Pamela Elam. Elam is an Ashland native, retired attorney and staunch advocate for the rights of women and guys in this country.
Her reason for this project was simply not just to create a work of art but to have the first piece of art in Central Park to honor real women not fictional women like Shakespeare's Juliet or fairies.
Those women are there in bronze to inspire small school age children to dream bigger than the stereotypical role of women.
But that is not all for Elam and the Monumental Women's project. Now there is the toolkit project to advance education about women in schools.
"We are proud that the Monumental Women's Toolkit for Change will help more women and people of color in their public spaces," Elam recently wrote in an email to The Independent. "Our all volunteer non-profit board members have combined their experience and expertise to describe issues other groups will likely encounter and suggest actions. Communities can take in their efforts to successfully pay tribute to the women who helped create and inspire those communities."
Topics Elam describes as roadmap for others include fundraising, public relations, and an educational campaign.
Why is this important? In 2020 the statues were unveiled in a ceremony that included former U.S
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The next year the organization created the Toolkit for Changing and the New York City Women's Rights History Trail.
Elam looks at this phase as a "continued educational mission to create a full and fair historical record that includes the vast and varied contributions of women. We want to move forward with the power of women's history. The goal is achieving full equality for women in our lifetimes."
Change for good is what the Monumental Women Project is all about.
"We must continue to fight for change and challenge municipalities to make our public spaces truly respect and reflect all," according to Elam.