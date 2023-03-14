ASHLAND Even though he's been away from the area for decades, Ashland native Brad Fleming has ties to his hometown.
He visits frequently, has fond memories of delivering The Daily Independent as a youth and cares deeply about the area.
In fact, he's the catalyst for 25,000 meals coming to eastern Kentucky.
Fleming works for Harvest Pack, an organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota, that provides meals anywhere in the contiguous United States by providing volunteer groups the ingredients to package meals for those in need.
After last year's flooding in eastern Kentucky and the area's continuing struggles, Fleming, who is partnerships manager for Harvest Pack, knew the Church of the Good Shepherd in Columbia, South Carolina, where he now lives, was interesting in outreach programs, so he suggested the church pack meals for flood victims.
"I heard about the needs through the Kentucky-Tennessee Kiwanis Convention," said Fleming, 60. "My heart became very soft for my home state with regards to flooding. I thought, the next change I have to have input, I'm going to suggest this."
He said he was familiar with the Church of the Shepherd and knew the congregation enjoyed helping with needs outside of its area, so he suggested it and they were on board.
On March 4, congregation members packaged the meals of cinnamon oatmeal, which was fortified with a variety of vitamins and minerals. Fleming said it was a bonding experience for the church.
"People have such a good time — young people, old people together on an assembly line, working together packing these meals," he said. "The little kids writing and coloring on the boxes."
The next step would be to get the meals to the area. That's where Thoroughbred Construction Group in Ashland came in.
The business sent two of its employees in a company truck to Columbia to pick up the meals.
"It's 420 miles from Ashland to my house," Fleming said. "Those guys came down, picked it up, turned around and went back, didn't even take time for lunch."
Fleming praised the company for its contribution.
"Those people spent money and energy and payroll to get the food there," he said. "That spoke so well of that company. They could have been getting a job done. Instead, owners were paying these guys to come here, and their gas — that was a pretty big investment in their community."
T.J. Blagg, one of the owners of Thoroughbred Construction, said Luke Pauley and Jason Boone were the ones who made the trip to South Carolina after Ashland Commissioner Josh Blanton contacted his old friend Mike Roth, the other owner of the business, to see if they could help out by serving as the backup transportation for the food. It turns out, they were called into action.
"We love to give back to the local community if we can, so we got a call three or four days prior to the trip," Blagg said. "The other company wasn't able to make the trip so we stepped in and got a truck and trailer lined up."
A couple of days later, Blagg said he and Pauley took the donations to River Cities Harvest, which distributed the food.
"The flood has been hard on that area, so we're just grateful we were able to give back a little bit," Blagg said.
