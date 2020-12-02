LOUISVILLE Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Whitney Frazier Watt to the Board of Directors of the Governor’s Scholars Program, according to a press release. Watt attended the program at Northern Kentucky University in 1995. The Ashland native will serve a three-year term.
The Governor’s Scholars Program is a summer residential program for exceptional high school students in Kentucky. The mission of the program is to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders.
Watt is a Member (Partner) of Stites & Harbison based in the Louisville office. She is a member of the Torts & Insurance Practice Service Group. Her litigation practice focuses on product liability and also includes toxic torts, mass actions, contract disputes, tortious interference, coverage disputes and wrongful death.
Watt is active in a variety of professional and community organizations. She serves the International Association of Defense Counsel as Vice Chair of Special Projects for the Product Liability Committee. She is a member of Defense Research Institute and previously served as Chair of the American Bar Association’s Women in Products Liability Committee. Watt also serves Whitehall House & Gardens on its Board of Regents.