ASHLAND Former Oakview Elementary School Principal Rebecca Howell is relocating. But not too far.
Howell is headed about two minutes away as the recently named principal of Ashland Middle School.
After serving more than a decade in various educational roles in the Prestonsburg area, Howell came to Ashland about nine years ago when she took the highest seat at Oakview.
"I've worked every level K-12," Howell said. "I started at the high school level as a teacher."
"But you know, I've found that kids are kids. Whether they're 18, 12, or 5," Howell said, adding building relationships with her students and staff has been her favorite aspect of her career in education.
"I'm a people person. As a school leader, building relationships with students and staff is near and dear to my heart," Howell said.
Howell said learning and self improvement are just as dear. "I've been a student since the age of 5," Howell said.
She is currently in her second year of a doctoral program at Morehead State University.
Howell said she plans to continue educating herself on all there is to know about AMS.
"As principal at Ashland Middle School, it's a whole new community with a different set of students and staff. I need to learn the building, watch and learn in order to take it to the next level," Howell said.
The decision to embark on her new journey wasn't easy, though, Howell said.
"The hardest thing for me leaving Oakview Elementary was leaving what we've built there. I love those teachers and kids."
But Howell says where there's change, there's growth.
"You need to keep looking forward," Howell said of her own transition, providing a sneak peek of the energy she'll bring to the role.
Howell said once summer vacation has wrapped up and her teachers and staff have refueled, she'll hit the ground running to identify the school and student needs and how they should be prioritized.
"It's a whole new community, but I get to do what I love to do with a different set of students and staff. We can build something together," Howell said.
Ashland Middle School's Facebook page issued a warm welcome to Howell this week: "Mrs. Howell brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and passion to our students and staff."
"We are grateful to have someone of her caliber join our school community and look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make."
