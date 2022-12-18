ASHLAND Ashland Middle School and Ashland Blazer High School are state finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. They are two of just six Kentucky schools selected. In all, 300 public schools were named state finalists across the United States.
Representing the best of more than 1,000 competition entrants, according to the press release, each state finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
The other state finalists in Kentucky are Camp Ernst Middle School (Burlington), Taylor County High School (Campbellsville), School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass (Lexington) and Martha Layne Collins High School (Shelbyville).
The state finalists have advanced to additional stages of the national competition that will result in three schools being selected in May as national winners. The national winners will receive $100,000 prize packages.
According to the release, Solve for Tomorrow challenges U.S. public middle and high school students to explore the role STEM can play in solving some of the biggest issues in their local communities. The competition, states the release, engages students in active, hands-on learning that can be applied to real-world problems — making STEM more tangible and showcasing its value beyond the classroom.
Among topics that ideas pertain to are climate change, school safety, personal safety and mental health.
This is familiar territory for Ashland schools, which consistently pop up as finalists in this particular competition.
Most recently — just last school year — an Ashland Middle School project garnered the honors of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow champions and the statewide STLP (student technology leadership program) Best 6-8 project.