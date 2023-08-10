CATLETTSBURG A trial has been pushed for an Ashland man charged with first-degree rape — but his defense attorney has previously argued the allegations are a matter of retaliation by the alleged victim.
Ronald B. Crisp, 39, appeared alongside his attorney, Sebastian M. Joy, on Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court, about a month shy of his scheduled jury trial.
Joy informed Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent the previously set date of Sept. 18 conflicted with another trial he is scheduled to be in Pike County on the same day.
During a previous hearing, Joy argued for a lower bond in the matter — believing Crisp had a personal relationship with the woman, saying the case "wasn't an outside thing."
Previous reports indicate Vincent said it was the job of the prosecution to rule out the validity of the allegations and set Crisp's bond at $75,000 — the standard for such charge — in February.
Crisp posted the bond, appearing in person on Thursday while Joy, Vincent and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kiersten Rosen worked out a new trial date.
Crisp will appear for a final pre-trial conference on Oct. 12 and a new trial date is set for Nov. 13.
