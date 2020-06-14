CATLETTSBURG A 27-year-old man accused of shooting a man last year in Ashland during an argument will spend five years in prison.
Teakola Smith, of Ashland, was accused of shooting a man on May 19, 2019, during a get-together at a home near the former Shoney’s on the south side of town.
Smith pleaded guilty Friday before Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis III to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening.
In exchange, prosecutors agreed to amend an assault charge to the lesser wanton endangerment. Prosecutors also recommended Smith serve five years in prison on each endangerment and one year in jail for the terrorist threatening, all to be serve concurrent.
Concurrent means served at the same time. Basically, Smith is set to serve five years in total for the convictions.
Smith agreed to be sentenced the same day.
