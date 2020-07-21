CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man is sentenced to serve eight years in prison on a burglary conviction, according to court records.
Steven D. Price, 46, was indicted in December 2019 on a charge of first-degree burglary. Earlier this month, he entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of second-degree burglary — the difference between the two sentences involved with the charges is first-degree burglary carries with it up to 20 years in prison, while second-degree carries up to 10 years in prison.
On Friday, Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent sentenced Price to serve eight years behind bars.
Price was then taken into custody by the Boyd County Detention Center.
