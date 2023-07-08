CATLETTSBURG A man accused of rape and state and federally indicted on charges of possessing child sexual abuse materials may have his state charges dismissed, said prosecutors on Friday.
Jonathan M. Whitt, 35, of Ashland, was indicted in two separate state cases, one in 2021 and the other a year later.
In the initial indictment, Whitt was indicted on charges of distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and possessing or viewing matter portraying sexual abuse of a minor.
A separate indictment came a year later, when Whitt was formally charged with third-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and using a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
Reports following his rape indictment allege the incident(s) took place between 2011 and 2013.
In May 2023, Whitt faced another indictment, this time on the federal level, charging him with the production of visual depictions involving a minor engaged in sexual explicit conduct, online enticement, aiding and abetting the transportation of visual depictions involving minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in interstate or foreign commerce and possession of visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
On Friday, Whitt's attorney, Caleb Hurt, said Whitt had been taken to federal court. Online records indicate Whitt's Boyd County pre-trial conference fell at the same time as a status conference and re-arraignment with federal authorities.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said he was willing to move to dismiss if the feds indicted on the same charges he was facing in Boyd County.
Records show the only state-level charges different than the federal indictment are third-degree rape and sodomy.
Records also show that a plea agreement was entered on Whitt's federal docket on Friday, providing details into the complicated investigations that nabbed him.
According to the plea agreement filed Friday in United States District Court, Whitt plans to enter a guilty plea on the count of employing, using, persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.
In exchange, U.S. prosecutors agree to dismiss the remaining federal charges.
According to the plea agreement, in May 2022, Ashland Police Department searched Whitt's brother's computer. The brother was under investigation in a separate matter.
After Whitt's brother's computer was seized, a forensic examiner located Whitt had backed up his cell phone to his brother's computer — which contained an image of a minor engaged in sexually explicit activity, the plea agreement states.
Per court records, law enforcement conducting that investigation located the victim and subsequently interviewed her. The victim admitted she had a sexual relationship with Whitt when she was 13-16 years old and he had taken the sexually explicit photo.
Unbeknownst at the time to APD's investigators, Whitt was involved in an investigation conducted by Homeland Security and Kentucky State Police, who discovered Whitt had joined online groups to exchange child sexual abuse materials.
Whitt was accused by Homeland Security and KSP of sharing a photo album online which contained "hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material."
Whitt reportedly admitted to trading the images online, but denied having physical contact with any minors and at the time, KSP and Homeland Security were unaware of Whitt's previous involvement with the minor he is accused of raping between 2011 and 2013 — which was under investigation by APD.
According to the plea agreement, the punishment for the sole count to which he admits is between 15 and 30 years in prison.
Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis said on Friday he would set the matter for Sept. 8, or earlier, pending a federal sentence if Whitt's plea is to be accepted.
