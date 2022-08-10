CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man will serve 17 years in prison for stabbing a cab driver in the head in February.
Paul D. Gower III, 21, of Ashland, was handed down the sentence on Wednesday by Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis.
Gower entered a guilty plea on charges of attempted murder (a class B felony), two counts of intimidating a participant in a legal process, first-degree robbery — which is another class B felony — and third-degree assault, among other previous charges.
The plea meant the end of three cases Gower picked up in the year leading up to the stabbing.
On Feb. 13, a cab driver drove Gower to Bruce Apartments in Ashland. Once the pair arrived, Gower stabbed the man in the head several times and took off with the driver's cash, records show.
After Gower fled the scene, an arrest warrant was issued declaring Gower armed and dangerous. He was eventually apprehended and identified by the victim.
Prior to this incident, Gower was on a pretrial diversion agreement for a burglary committed in August 2021 when he broke into a home on the 2500 block of Hilton Avenue, according to court records.
Recently, Gower picked up yet another charge of third-degree assault when he spat in the face of a deputy jailer.
Both victims and prosecutors approved the plea deal agreement.
