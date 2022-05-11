ASHLAND An Ashland man initially charged in state court with attempting to murder a city police officer pleaded guilty Monday to a federal firearms rap.
Aaron T. McWhorter, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
He now faces up to life in prison.
According to McWhorter's plea agreement, on July 5, 2021, an Ashland Police officer found McWhorter passed out inside his car. Upon running the tags, the police officer discovered the car was in fact stolen, court records show.
When the officer checked McWhorter's pulse, records show he woke up and tried to reach down his pants.
After a foot chase, a frisk turned up a loaded 9mm pistol in his pants, records show.
Court records show they also found 9.2 grams of meth and mixture of 1.2 grams of fentanyl, heroin, gabapentin and meth in another bag.
A drug charge was dropped in connection with the case.
