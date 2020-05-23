CATLETTSBURG Kentucky State Police apprehended an Ashland man Thursday afternoon on a drug warrant, court records show.
Kevin A. Hutchinson, 45, was wanted by Boyd County authorities after a grand jury issued an indictment against him in 2019 alleging he trafficked more than 2 grams of methamphetamine. The grand jury also alleged he was a first-degree persistent felony offender, meaning he had at least two prior felonies on his record.
Arrest records show he was apprehended in Greenup.
Hutchinson is listed at the Boyd County Detention Center as being held on a $25,000.
