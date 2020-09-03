CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of trying to sexually solicit a minor through an electronic device was picked up on an indictment warrant on Tuesday.
Lewis Ray Carpenter, 27, was charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
The indictment states Carpenter committed the offense between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.
At 4:10 p.m., mere hours after the grand jury issued this week’s indictments, Ashland Police served an arrest and search warrant at Carpenter’s home in the 800 block of 22nd Street.
If convicted, Carpenter could face between one and five years in prison.
