ASHLAND Thaddius Barker knows what’s on your mind.
Somehow.
The Ashlander is a mentalist.
“As a mentalist, I specialize in revealing people’s thoughts and controlling them, along with occasional demonstrations of the bizarre,” he said.
Barker, 30, is on the path to appearing on “America’s Got Talent,” and he’s raising funds to enable him to make the trip.
“I am extremely excited for this God-given opportunity, but I will definitely need to overcome some of the financial obstacles that come with it, which is why I am looking looking whatever sort of donations or local sponsorships I can find to help me get everything I need to take the next step,” he said. His gofundme.com is called “Get Thaddius to America’s Got Talent.”
Meanwhile, he’s gathering footage of his performances, which he will present to the next level of consultants on the show in August or September.
“Assuming all goes well, I will be on ‘AGT’ in the beginning of March 2022,” he said. “I’m beyond excited, whereas I have been waiting for this, but finances are a concern considering.”
He said he’s raising money for travel expenses, stage apparel, payment for stage hands and cost of props, among other items.
Barker said his grandfather did a little magic, but it was when he was in high school and saw the movie “The Illusionist,” he was truly interested.
“I started learning stuff on my own and I was terrible at it, but I kept working at my craft and, eventually, it’s what I’ve become known for,” he said. “First, sleight of hand and now, getting inside people’s heads.”
He also occasionally adds “freak show” elements, such as hammering a nail into his nose and needle swallowing, as well as bending metal with his mind and moving objects without touching them. He knows hypnosis and he’s been in theatrical productions at the Paramount Arts Center.
“I love acting and using my talents to tell stories, so if I had to describe what I do, I’d say I use my talents to create visual homage to different historical and Biblical ideas,” he said.
He said at the urging of friends, he decided he would try to get on “America’s Got Talent.”
“The challenge for me was trying to create something original to me that hasn’t already been on TV that was still mentalism or magic-based,” he said.
Barker’s gofundme.com account aims to raise $10,000, which he admits is a lot, and asking for donations is especially challenging as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“I’m shooting for the moon and asking for a lot in hopes that I can even get a fraction of that to help me get to ‘AGT,’” he said. “If I can just make it there and get in front of the judges, I know I’ll have made it.”
To view a performance by Thaddius Barker, visit youtu.be/2WCbBp2l9bs. To contribute to his fundraising goal, visit his GoFundMe link at gofund.me/a002df99.