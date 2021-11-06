ASHLAND Fred Adkins is already handing out the Christmas spirit in the form of tree ornaments.
He makes the decorations to giveaway, a craft inspired by need.
"I always have a lot of Christmas trees, 18 or 19 each year," the 74-year-old Marathon retiree said. "The Christmas before COVID, I decided I wanted to do a tree for my kitchen and wanted to do it in cereal and there were very few decorations, so I got on social media and got some ideas and came up with my own. I made 30 or 40, but some didn't turn out as good."
Adkins wasn't bored. In fact, he and his wife, Nancy, enjoyed traveling, but when the pandemic hit and travel was no longer an option, Adkins said making tree ornaments became a way to pass the time, and theme ideas were wide open.
"We go to Amish country a lot, so I have a lot of brochures and things from there, so I decoupaged some wood ones with Amish themes and it seemed it led to other themes," he said, including the Walking Dead and Country Music Highway.
When his sister wanted some ornaments, he realized it was as easy to make six or eight as it was one, so he multiplied production.
"Last year in November, I took some to Second National Bank and the people at church and I've had people say I should sell them, but I thought I'd rather have the pleasure of giving them to people," he said.
Most are made of wood -- Adkins said he enjoys woodworking -- but some are made of plastic and carboard. He said several of his friends take the heartburn medication Nexium, and he used the tiny bottles to make snowmen.
"I guess I went a little crazy this year," he admitted. "I haven't made a thousand, but I'm knocking on the door."
Adkins, who took two years of woodworking in high school and a class at a vocational school after serving in the military, said he has been able to order materials from Gibbs True Value Hardware and other stores in the area to avoid being in crowds.
He said he's planning to take a box of snowmen ornaments to some nurses in Lexington and others to friends at Rose Hill Church, as well as employees at the bank. He's going to email photos of family members and let them take their pick and he plans to give ornaments to friends, too.
"It's something to do because we're limited where we go now as far as traveling," he said. "I guess I enjoy Christmas -- my sister and I say it's always Christmas in our heads -- but I enjoy woodworking and I piddle around and if I feel like doing it that day, I do, and if I don't, I don't. You can only watch so much TV."
