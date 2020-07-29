CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued an enhancement against an Ashland man accused of first-degree sexual abuse and witness intimidation.
Steve A. Hackworth, 23, was charged with second-degree persistent felony offender, in connection with a January 2018 conviction he received for second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
In the older case, Hackworth was initially charged with a sexual offense, but pleaded down to the lesser charge. He was given five years’ probation, but it was soon revoked and he served out the remainder of his sentence in prison.
Following his discharge from parole, Hackworth was charged earlier this year with sexual abuse. A grand jury charged him June 3 with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of witness intimidation.
If convicted on his charges, the second-degree persistent felony offender charge could cause him to face a longer prison stretch.
A Richmond man, 38-year-old Thomas H. Willmott, was also indicted last month on charges of destroying evidence in Hackworth’s case back in April.
