ASHLAND A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ashland man busted in February with heroin and meth at the Four Seasons Motel, according to court records.
On Aug. 5, a grand jury issued a six-count indictment against 42-year-old Danny E. Hall. He has been charged with two counts of meth distribution, two counts of fentanyl distribution, one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Hall was busted in February following an investigation by the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, according to a press release at the time. Police said a series of undercover buys and surveillance led up to the raid, in which police seized a heroin/fentanyl mix, heroin and a handgun.
If convicted, Hall could face up to 20 years in prison for each of his drug charges — that could be upped to 30 years if Hall is found to have a previous felony drug conviction. The gun charge carries with it a 10-year prison sentence, which could be increased to 15 years if he’s found to be an “armed career criminal.”
