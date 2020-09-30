CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury indicted an Ashland man on 15 counts of possession of child pornography.
The 39-year-old man’s case is among the nine matters the grand jury issued indictments for last week.
Mark A. Nolan Jr. was indicted on the charges pursuant to an investigation conducted by Kentucky and West Virginia authorities in mid-September, per court records.
Nolan’s online activities were first flagged by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which sent a tip to West Virginia State Police, according to a criminal citation. Once the tip was vetted by state troopers, the case was turned over to Ashland Police, records show.
A search warrant was carried out at Nolan’s home in the 200 block of Carl Perkins Drive, according to the records.
Nolan has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center since his Sept. 15 arrest. His bond has risen to $200,000 since the indictment.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a formal accusation issued in a felony case by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to figure out probable cause. Any named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Sharon M. Lay, 52, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Kenneth Watkins, 43, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Jeffrey R. Shannon, 33, of Grayson, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value. The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Shannon due to two prior felony convictions in Boyd County. If convicted on the present charge, Shannon could face more jail time due to the enhancement.
• Brandi Sue Fultz, 43, of Sandy Hook, was indicted on one count of shoplifting less than $500, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Michael T. Shutt, 54, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of meth (first offense).
• Amy B. Robinson, 49, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony R. Adkins Jr., 20, of Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary.
• John M. May, of Fort Gay, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree meth trafficking of more than 2 grams (first offense).
