CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man busted last week by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a 16-count indictment this week in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Trevor Z. Smith, 20, was arrested Feb. 15 following an investigation by the KSP-led unit, after court records show he was uploading child sexual abuse images on the internet.
State troopers executed a search warrant at his home in the 3100 block of Winchester Avenue after tracing the materials back to him, records show.
On Wednesday, a grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg indicted Smith on 15 counts of possession or viewing of child pornography depicting a minor less than 12 years of age and one count of distribution of child pornography.
According to the indictment, the possession charge relates to conduct in September 2021, while the distribution charge pertains to an incident last week.
Smith is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. If convicted, he faces five to 10 years in prison for each possession charge and between one and five years in prison on the distribution count.
