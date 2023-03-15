GREENUP A Greenup County grand jury indicted an Ashland man last week on multiple charges relating to the rape of a minor.
Justin Kyle McDowell, 33, was issued an 11-count indictment March 9, with eight counts being class B felonies punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison.
Two of the charges were first-degree rape, in which McDowell is accused of forcing the victim into a sexual act by threatening to kill himself if they refused.
The indictment states the acts occurred in November and December 2022.
McDowell also had a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against him, due to previous felony convictions. That means if convicted, he could face more jail time.
McDowell is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.