CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man was indicted in connection with an attempted sexual assault of a nurse, according to court records.
Jordan H. Toenses aka, Jordan Toenjas, 18, was indicted Tuesday on charges of third-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse and attempted first-degree sodomy.
Toenses was directly indicted by the grand jury, which means his case did not work through district court prior to being heard by the body. Therefore, details found in citations and criminal complaints were not available in the case.
According to the indictment, Toenses assaulted a female emergency room nurse in Boyd County on June 13 and attempted to force her to "engage in sexual activity by forcible compulsion."
The case was investigated by Ashland Police.
If convicted, Toenses could face up to 20 years in prison.
