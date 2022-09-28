ASHLAND An Ashland man accused of the sexual abuse of child is now facing federal charges, according to court records.
William L. Ferguson, 27, was indicted last week in federal court on three counts of production of child sexual abuse material and one count of possession of the same.
According to the indictment, Ferguson committed the production offenses in 2022 in Greenup County and was caught with the material in Boyd County.
If convicted, Ferguson could face between 15 and 30 years in prison on each production charge and up to 10 years prison on the possession count. If the material at hand involved a prepubescent child, the possession charge could be enhanced for up to 20 years in prison.
Ferguson is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on state court charges, including sodomy of a child less than age of 12.