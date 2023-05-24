ASHLAND A federal grand jury indicted an Ashland man this week on charges relating to a sexual assault dating back to 2011.
Jonathan M. Whitt, 35, was picked up Wednesday on a four-count indictment charging him recording the rape of a minor between 2011 and 2013. He is also accused in said indictment of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material in 2020 and 2021.
If convicted, Whitt could face up to life in prison on his charges.
Whitt was indicted late last year on state court charges relating to the rape of a child in the same time frame. The Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney's Office said those came to light during an investigation into a state court proceeding regarding child sexual abuse material filed against him 2021.
At the time of his capture Wednesday, Whitt had two bench warrants in those state court cases.