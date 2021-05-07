An Ashland man pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday in connection with an April 22 incident in which he struck a car, fled and ditched his pickup truck at the Cannonsburg Flying J.
Michael T. Clay, 32, entered a guilty plea to second-degree wanton endangerment, first-offense DUI and driving without insurance, according to Boyd County deputy Mark Wheeler, the investigating officer.
Wheeler said charges of leaving the scene of an accident, expired tags and an additional first-degree wanton endangerment charge were dismissed.
Clay was picked up April 29 on a complaint warrant, court records show.
At around 2:40 p.m. on April 22, Clay — who was drunk — was on Ky. 180 near Route 3 in the area of the Dollar General when he ran off the road in his 2017 Chevy Silverado. When he corrected himself, Wheeler said Clay struck a vehicle, then crossed over into the other lane and nearly struck another one.
He then drove his truck to the Flying J and dropped it off in the parking lot.
When Wheeler responded to the scene, he discovered open containers in the truck.
